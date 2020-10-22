Thomas Co. School System teaches about school bus safety this week

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County School System is teaching students about school bus safety this week.
Getting on and off the bus is something young children do every day.
Learning a few safety rules each year is a must for students.
“This week is important for the kids to understand how to get on a bus to and from safely each day," said Coach Hannah Taylor, P.E. Teacher at Hand-In-Hand Primary School.
An important week for bus riders, drivers, and even those who’ve never ridden the bus.
Hand-In-Hand Primary school participates in National School Bus Safety Week each year with interactive teachings.
“When they see a bus, they get excited and they think it’s cool. Especially if they’ve never been on a bus before," said Taylor.
She said even though some children may be really young, continuing this education each year is essential to building the foundation.
“This is so that they can stay safe and we can keep our Thomas County School Kids Safe so that we don’t have any mishaps with our children," said Commercial Driver’s License Trainer, Marzella Raines.
She said listening to the drivers and watching for stop signs are just a few of what the children are taught.
“Use walking feet and listening ears," said student, Wilder Howard.
“We taught them to listen for the horn blowing which means there’s danger and the driver is trying to warn them. When they’re on the bus, we teach them to sit still and sit in their seats," said Raines.
Taylor said bus drivers are just as important in keeping everyone safe, which they are in need of right now, as well as monitors.
“We’re trying to put monitors on every bus to help the drivers with masks. Make sure that children are wearing their masks and making sure that their ride is safe," said Raines.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.