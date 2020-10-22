Raffensperger: Early voting hits record high

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia voters have turned out in record numbers to vote during the state’s first three weeks of early in-person voting, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
As the Nov. 3 general election approaches, Georgia continues to break records in absentee ballot voting and early, in-person voting.
“Georgia is a leader in election access,” said Raffensperger. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure dropbox, three weeks of early, in-person voting or Election Day voting.”
Ballots cast as of noon on Oct. 22:
- Total number of ballots cast: 2,201,803
- Total number of early, in-person ballots cast as of noon on Thursday: 58,099
- Total number of early, in-person ballots cast: 1,366,245
- Total number of absentee by mail ballots cast: 835,558
Ballots cast as of the close of polls on October 26, 2016:
- Total number of ballots cast: 936,804
- Total number of early, in-person ballots cast: 827,458
- Total number of absentee by mail ballots cast: 109,396
Percent increases, comparing close of polls data on the 10th day of 2020 early voting and 2016 voting:
- Percentage increase in total turnout to date: 127%
- Percentage increase in total early, in-person turnout to date: 58%
- Percentage increase in absentee by mail ballots accepted to date: 648%
Georgia, Raffensperger pointed out, is recognized as a national leader in elections.
The secretary of state’s office said the state is the first in the country to implement the trifecta of automatic voter registration, at least 16 days of early voting, which has been called the “gold standard," and no-excuse absentee voting.
“Georgia continues to set records for voter turnout and election participation, seeing the largest increase in average turnout of any other state in the 2018 midterm election and record primary turnout in 2020, with over 1.1 million absentee by mail voters and over 1.2 million in-person voters utilizing Georgia’s new, secure, paper ballot voting system,” the secretary of state’s office said.
