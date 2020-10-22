Nursing students look ahead to graduation after overcoming obstacles

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - December 1st will be graduation day for a few students in the nursing program at Southern Regional Technical College in Moultrie.
Some say getting to this point hasn’t been all smooth.
This year presented a lot of obstacles for many students.
These license practical nursing students and instructors have been able to adapt.
“We had to learn how to be flexible, not only with ourselves but also with the program. Also, we had to learn how to really lean on each other," said student Nyla Spruill.
“Group messages and we had discussion boards on our class program," said student, Travis Brogan.
Spruill and Brogan said as they’ve battled through the program and changing times, they’re proud to see graduation is just over a month away.
“Nursing school is already hard, now add a pandemic in that, it’s even worse, so I’m pretty proud of all of us," said Spruill.
Brogan said clinicals was the toughest obstacle, but Colquitt Regional Medical Center was able to let the students back in to complete their hours once it was safe to do so.
Instructors Jennifer Parker and Julie Cannarella said it’s also thanks to the school and leadership for a smooth transition from in-person to online.
“We were able to deliver quality education to our students, which was a priority to us," said Parker.
“We had three weeks to prepare if that. And without them, we couldn’t have done it," said Cannarella.
While the instructors have put in plenty of time and hard work, so have the students...exceeding their expectations.
“Given the challenges that they have faced, and their anxiety and fears, they have really come out on top, and I’m proud of them," said Cannarella.
“Our goal was to see them graduate in December, and that’s what’s going to happen," said Parker.
“They really believed in us to keep going," said Spruill.
“These have probably been some of the best instructors I’ve had," said Brogan.
Prepared to sit for the board exam after graduation, Spurill and Borgan’s love for nursing is even greater.
“I feel like, without nurses, the pandemic probably would’ve been way more tragic," explained Brogan. “Seeing how we’re really like the superheroes without capes, it’s super important."
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.