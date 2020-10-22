A few showers into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with areas of light rain and warm 80s Thursday afternoon. A few showers lingered into early evening otherwise mostly dry. Overnight lows clouds, patchy fog and mild 60s.
As high pressure dominates, an easterly flow keeps isolated showers likely Friday. It’ll be another unseasonably warm day as highs top low-mid 80s.
Almost a carbon copy Saturday although showers become likely before midday. Still warm with highs low 80s. Sunday sunny and dry as highs top mid 80s.
Next week starts warm and dry then ends with showers and more seasonal temps into the weekend.
