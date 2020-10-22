Downtown Moultrie offers exciting Canopy of Lights changes for community

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Canopy of Lights is still coming to Downtown Moultrie this year but in a bit of a different form.
Each year, the lights are turned on at the courthouse on Thanksgiving night.
Due to COVID-19, the lights will not be on for just one night, but over a few days.
Director of Downtown Economic Development Amy Johnson said they won’t have the usual activities outside, but there are many changes the community is encouraged to participate in.
“There will be new businesses that were not here last year. We have about five or six new businesses that have since opened their doors since last year at Christmas time, so we’re excited and some of those are eateries. Support them this time of year...shop, eat. There’s no better time to support local businesses," said Johnson.
Participating businesses will be open late each night the lights come on.
There will be a virtual countdown on the Facebook page each day the tree is lit.
That will be November 23 through the 26th.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.