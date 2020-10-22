Cuthbert hospital closes down after over 70 years of service

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic hit many hospitals hard and ended up being the end for one southwest Georgia facility.
People gathered in Cuthbert to say goodbye to a hospital that served the community for over half a century.
Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center has been serving Randolph County since 1947.
The doors closed on Thursday.
Cuthbert Mayor, Steve Whatley, says hospital employees are feeling the impact of the closing.
“They have been very loyal to this institution and by no fault of their own, they have been impacted by COVID and the change in medical services,” said Whatley.
Whatley also added that the pandemic worsened the already tough financial situation the hospital was in and resulted in being too much.
Dr. A.S. Ghiathi, the Emergency Medical Director at the hospital, says the loss of the facility is tough to grasp.
“This hospital has been a lifeline to the community. I think for the most part people still don’t realize what they have lost. I think the vacuum that is going to be created from the standpoint of, number one, the jobs that have created, and number two, the amount of money people spend here, and tax creation for the county. All of that is going to be felt.” said Ghiathi.
There are plans to still keep emergency care going in Randolph County. Details could be announced as early as next week.
