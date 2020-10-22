Coffee Co. NAACP to rally at school system

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County NAACP is planning a rally at the Coffee County School System Thursday afternoon.
The Coffee County chapter plans to address what it claims is racial discrimination in the school system.
The chapter said it has been going to monthly school board meetings for the past four months, but that administrators and the school board listened but “failed to respond to us, to the parents, and to the community on issues of concern.”
“This type of behavior is unacceptable and must be dealt with. Our students, parents, and community — as taxpayers — should receive a response and a solution on the discriminatory conduct that is being exhibited by Coffee County School System,” said Tabitha Paulk, Georgia NAACP education chair.
The rally is in regards to an Aug. 24 incident. The chapter claims three Black students were interrogated by the school system police and were wrongly accused of a crime.
WATCH THE RALLY BELOW:
The Coffee County School Board will meet Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. for its monthly board meeting. Click here to watch it live when it happens.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.