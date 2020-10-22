Coach of the Week: Olten Downs of the Westover Patriots

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.
This week’s Coach of the Week features Olten Downs of the Westover Patriots.
In the second game of their shortened season, the Patriots entered region play.
Squaring off against inter-city rival, Dougherty Trojans.
The Pats shut out Dougherty until the fourth quarter.
They held them off and went on to win their first region match-up 14-8.
What that final score doesn’t tell you, Westover had over 200 yards in penalties last Friday.
Head Coach Olten Downs said he’s impressed with how his players were able to overcome those setbacks.
“I feel like it was only ugly for the lack of execution on our part. You know, we give the other team as much credit as they deserve, but we know there are things that we could do better. It’s all about winning, so we’ll take that win and clean it up this week. What’s really working best for us, is getting the ball in our best player’s hands and putting them in the best opportunity to make plays. And for us we have several kids playing both ways and at times it can be tough, those kids need breathers but we need other kids to step up," said Downs.
Downs and the rest of the Patriots will host a new region rival in Thomas County Central this Friday.
