Boys & Girls Club opens new facilities in Colquitt Co.

BERLIN, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Club opened two new locations in Colquitt County.
One of those sites is in Berlin.
Chief Executive Officer Joseph Matchett said they’ve received a warm welcome from the city.
He said it was great to be able to partner with them, so children in the community can have somewhere to go after school.
Just like all of their facilities, they have internet access, computers, and games for the children after school.
“When they get off the bus in the afternoon, they look forward to coming to this facility. They look forward to interacting with the staff here. Believe it or not, there are days where they really don’t want to go home. The partnership here is an example of how great partnerships can work to serve the community in need," said Matchett.
Matchett said their goal is to serve every area of Colquitt County, and they look forward to expanding in other areas.
