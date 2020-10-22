Albany neighborhood watch leader speaks out after Cherry Ave. shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany neighborhood watch leader wants more community involvement after a shooting in his sent an 11-year-old to the hospital.
Ralph Rambeau is the president of the District 3 Neighborhood Watch. and it was in his neighborhood that an 11-year-old boy was shot twice in the leg in a drive-by Wednesday afternoon.
WALB News 10 was told that the child is still recovering but Rambeau said he’s had an action plan in place for years to combat crimes like this.
That plan is called “Nosey Neighbors."
“Number one, working together. And this is something we’re not doing,” said Rambeau.
Rambeau’s innovative plan calls for communication, respect, watching out for your neighbors and more.
He said we need more police in the area and media outlets should be more involved.
Rambeau said he used to hold neighborhood watch meetings, however, COVID-19 has put a halt to that.
Albany City Commissioner BJ Fletcher, who’s over Ward 3, also got involved in the conversation.
“You know, they’re not meeting because of COVID and I’m just getting the word out, getting into the ward, asking the officers to be as present as they can be,” said Fletcher.
Rambeau is a former educator and has been in Albany for years. He said with meetings canceled for now, he and neighbors still stay connected by calling each other on the phone.
However, as soon as the pandemic clears up, neighborhood watch meetings will start back up.
Rambeau said shootings are not common in his neighborhood but do happen in many cities.
“We gotta get out into the neighborhoods," emphasized Rambeau.
