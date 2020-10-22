Adel Police issue alert for stolen truck

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday afternoon, an off-duty Adel Police Department officer spotted a Dodge truck parked along the street in the area behind Adel Outfitters, which it turned out, had been burglarized.
Officials learned of the break-in later, according to police.
The officer noticed someone leaving the area near Adel Outfitters and get into the truck. He followed the truck through the mall parking lot and took a photo of the truck driving onto West 4th Street, according to police.
Police said the truck was last seen heading east across the I-75 overpass at Exit 39.
Police ran the tag number, and Florida officials indicated the truck had been reported stolen by its owner in May 2020.
Police ask that anyone familiar with the truck or anyone associated with it to call Capt. Chris Griffin with the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224, ext. 1307.
