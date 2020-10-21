15 years later: Friends recall disappearance of Tara Grinstead

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday marks 15 years since teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead disappeared in Irwin County.
It’s a case that caught the attention of the nation.
Grinstead was last seen after a pageant in Fitzgerald on Saturday, October 22, 2005.
The next day, her loved ones couldn’t get a hold of her.
That Monday, she didn’t show up for her teaching job at Irwin County High School (ICHS).
That solidified to her loved ones, including her best friend Maria Harber, that something was wrong.
“There were just too many things I just didn’t think were something that, she would have just up and left,” Harber said. “So, I took her phone, started calling her friends, and the 15 year nightmare just started there.”
Over the next 11 years, investigators received tips, but none of them ever led them to Grinstead.
Then in early 2017, they made two arrests.
“I immediately collapsed in tears, and there were tears of joy, tears of relief, tears that had been held back for so many years, but then, the questions,” said Wendy McFarland, Grinstead’s friend and fellow teacher at ICHS.
