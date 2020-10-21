Voices of COVID-19, Episode 7: Planning around a pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."
The seventh episode features Vickie Suggs, the owner of S & F Events Company in Omega. Not only does she operate the event planning business, but she’s running it with her family. So, just what and how much has changed for event planners? Suggs gives some insight into planning everything from birthday parties to weddings amid a pandemic.
Listen to the seventh episode below:
The podcast is also available to listen to on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
