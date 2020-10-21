Virtual Bainbridge Alzheimer’s walk set for Saturday

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Happening Saturday, you can participate in the Bainbridge Walk To End Alzheimer’s.
While the goal of the walk remains the same, to raise money to find a cure for Alzheimer’s, there are some changes this year with the walk now being virtual.
This means you’ll be able to participate from anywhere.
The Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Bainbridge and surrounding counties.
If you do tune in for the event’s opening ceremonies, WALB News 10′s Tesia Reed and Emileigh Forrester will be the emcees.
For more information and how to register, click here.
