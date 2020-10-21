Team of the Week: Lee County Trojans

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans have been nearly unstoppable all season.
The Trojans dug deep in their game against 7-A Tift County, made the critical adjustments in the second half, and walked out with the W.
And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.
The Trojans starting quarterback Smith Pinson left the game early in the first quarter due to an injury.
Chauncey Magwood’s number got called and he moved to QB for the rest of the game.
The senior passed for 152 yards.
In the first half, the Trojans struggled to get things going on offense.
Lee’s defense though was stout all game, holding Tift to 128 total yards.
They made the crucial changes after half time to extend their lead.
In the fourth-quarter, Magwood completed touchdown passes to David Goodwin and Caleb McDowell giving Lee County a 23-9 lead.
While not all wins are created equal, Head Coach Dean Fabrizio said this game proves they have what it takes to make a playoff run.
“It wasn’t necessarily our prettiest win, but I’d have to say it was probably one of the ones we showed our most character in, to be able to recover from that momentum change and all the adversity in the game. We just had to get everyone to calm down, with the change in quarterback we had to change our game plan a little bit. That was the big thing, get everybody settled down, get everyone calmed down and just execute. And we were able to do that going into the fourth quarter. I think to be able to come out with a game like that, two games back to back, shows a lot of character. It shows that we possibly have a team that can make a deep playoff run," said Fabrizio.
The Trojans will rest up this week and hit the gridiron again next Friday.
