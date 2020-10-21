Sylvester-Worth Co. Chamber of Commerce accepting donations for Christmas Clearing House

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - It might not feel like the holiday season yet but the Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting donations for their annual Christmas Clearing House.
People can donate items such as clothes and toys for children and also blankets and socks for seniors.
Karen Rackley of the Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce said this event has brought the community together for over 20 years.
“It’s a community collaborative effort to help our children and families in need and probably about four years ago we started including our seniors," said Rackley.
Donations can be dropped off at the chamber office at 122 North Main Street in Sylvester.
