Search for wanted man underway in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in Crisp County, according to a Facebook post from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
The post said Levi Owens is wanted out of Wilcox County on drug and weapons charges.
The search for Owens is underway in the Pinehills area, east of I-75, behind Horizon, the post states.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said Georgia State Patrol Aviation is also in the area, assisting with the search.
If anyone has any information on Owens' whereabouts or believes they may have seen him, they are urged to call Crisp County E-911.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.