Search for wanted man underway in Crisp Co.
Levi Owens (Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Krista Monk | October 21, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 10:56 PM

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in Crisp County, according to a Facebook post from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are in the Pinehills Area, east of I75 behind Horizon searching for Levi Owens. Owens is wanted out of...

Posted by Crisp County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The post said Levi Owens is wanted out of Wilcox County on drug and weapons charges.

The search for Owens is underway in the Pinehills area, east of I-75, behind Horizon, the post states.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said Georgia State Patrol Aviation is also in the area, assisting with the search.

If anyone has any information on Owens' whereabouts or believes they may have seen him, they are urged to call Crisp County E-911.

