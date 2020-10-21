Player of the Week: Rashad Broadnax of the Bainbridge Bearcats

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we will get the chance to highlight a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.
After another week of high school football, one player stood out from the rest.
This week’s Player of the Week features Rashad Broadnax of the Bainbridge Bearcats.
The Cats returned from the bye with a big win over Cairo on Friday night and the senior tailback was a big reason why.
In the team’s 21-0 win over the Syrupmakers, Broadnax found the endzone three times and rushed for 111 yards.
Number 4 was explosive all night long and also added in a few receptions.
Behind Broadnax, the Cats earned a much-needed second win on the year and the senior attests their effort on Friday night to their focus during the week.
“Make sure that we are going to practice good, they stay focused and stay locked in, first it starts off with practice, got to have a great practice from Monday all the way to Thursday and be prepared for Friday. I just listened to coach and them, run with what they call, and just keep my feet running. It means a lot, it means a lot that was a big win, got us back on track try to keep us on track. We got the talent, we just have to trust each other and play together,” said Broadnax.
The Bearcats will continue region play this Thursday as they take on the Dougherty Trojans.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.