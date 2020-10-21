New Albany advanced power sports manufacturing plant expands

“At ODN, we are doing our part to bring jobs back to the U.S. with the decision to locate our new manufacturing facility in Albany and produce the complete lineup of 125-through 200-horsepower OXE Diesel Outboard Motors. Currently, these motors are being manufactured in Sweden, but ODN was successful in winning the contract for U.S. production by demonstrating to OXE Marine that Albany has a suitable workforce,” said Outdoor Network CEO Martin Polo. “We pride ourselves on creating more opportunities for hardworking American families. Since 2012, we have operated in Georgia and have grown our multifaceted enterprise made up of brick-and-mortar and e-commerce stores, distribution centers, and a call center – all with the help of the community and the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission. Thanks to its business-friendly environment, Georgia is the perfect place to open our manufacturing facility. This is the dawn of a new day, and we look forward to focusing on the future of sustained development and growth in Albany, and to the opportunities, it creates all around.”