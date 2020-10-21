Lee County schools to host job fair

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Schools will be holding a job fair next week to fill quite a few positions, including bus drivers.
The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Lee County High School 9th grade campus.
Transportation director, Trey Haynes, says issues of bus driver shortages extend far beyond just Lee County.
“It’s a nationwide driver shortage so we’re always looking for good people to come and fill those routes and COVID concerns have definitely played a part in reducing the number of available drivers,” said Haynes.
Other positions that the school system needs to fill include bus monitors and food service workers.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.