Former theology school administrators in Columbus charged with conspiracy, financial aid fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six former administrators of the Columbus campus of Apex School of Theology are being charged in a reported scheme to defraud student load programs.
The six suspects are accused of collecting more than $12 million. The newly unseated grand jury indictment alleges administrators searched for individuals to pose as fake students and falsely apply for federal financial aid.
The students were told they would not have to do any work or take classes, but would have to split the “free money” given to them through federal aid with administrators.
The following defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy, five counts of mail fraud, and five counts of financial aid fraud:
Erica Montgomery, 57
Sandra Anderson, 61
Leo Frank Thomas, 54
Yolanda Thomas, 50
Dorothy Webb, 68
Kristina Parker, 33
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.