Rain chances return this afternoon. Temperatures remain warm in the middle 80s. Morning mild in the upper 60s. Only an isolated shower/t-storm is possible Tomorrow afternoon. Scattered activity returns Friday and Saturday afternoon. Drier air is back by Sunday. Temperatures stay in the middle 80s and lows in the middle 60s. That is about 10 degrees above average. Our next cold front may not arrive until the end of next week.