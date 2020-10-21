Colquitt County’s softball team falls in the first round of the playoffs

After a tough loss, Head Coach Chance Pitts said, “We try to just keep battling and that’s what they did even until the last out I feel like we were still battling, we were still in it, and it’s tough to lose that third game, but you know it was a pitcher’s duel, the whole time I hated it that any pitcher had to lose that game. They don’t want to feel that way again next year and that’s what I told them, we start work now, uh it starts in the weight room at school, uh starts in the offseason, don’t take a spring off or anything, keep working and keep getting better at the sport you love.”