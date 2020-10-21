Colquitt County’s softball team falls in the first round of the playoffs

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday night was the rubber match for the Colquitt County softball team.
With hopes of punching their ticket to the second round.
The Packers would lose this game, 3-1 against Parkview.
The Pack got on the board in the third inning when Emily Allegood sent one back to the pitcher.
Off her glove, Jade Horne scored and Colquitt took the 1-0 lead.
The game tied at one apiece in the 7th inning.
Jump ahead, the Parkview Panthers strike again.
Neriah Lee found room in shallow left, that hit scored Kyla Maxwell.
The Panthers go-ahead 2-1, part of a three-run inning.
After a tough loss, Head Coach Chance Pitts said, “We try to just keep battling and that’s what they did even until the last out I feel like we were still battling, we were still in it, and it’s tough to lose that third game, but you know it was a pitcher’s duel, the whole time I hated it that any pitcher had to lose that game. They don’t want to feel that way again next year and that’s what I told them, we start work now, uh it starts in the weight room at school, uh starts in the offseason, don’t take a spring off or anything, keep working and keep getting better at the sport you love.”
The Pack finishes the year 18-11.
They said they will be back and better in 2021.
