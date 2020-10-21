Colquitt Co. road closing for bridge replacement

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A road in Colquitt County will soon close to replace a bridge, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
Funston-Sale City Road at Bridge Creek is scheduled to close on Oct. 26.
Southern Concrete Construction Company, the contractor, is permitted to close the road for construction for 120 calendar days.
Detour signs will be posted.
The bridge is located about nine miles northwest of Moultrie and was built in 1959. It is posted for weight limits and shows deficiencies, according to GDOT.
GDOT inspects all bridges every two years and assists local governments with replacements through the department’s Low Impact Bridge Program for simple bridge constructions.
The program replaces old and deficient bridges that are not on state routes.
The construction contract amount for the Bridge Creek replacement is approximately $1.6 million.
