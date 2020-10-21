2 arrested in Wednesday morning Albany entering autos

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were charged in connection to an early Wednesday morning entering auto incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Anthony Whitfield, 21, and Darrius Gordon, 22, were both charged with entering auto and motor vehicle theft, police said.
The incident happened at Hampton Inn Suites, shortly after 3:30 a.m.
Police said a resident called and reported seeing people breaking into vehicles. The incident involved 14-15 vehicles, according to APD.
APD units responded to the incident and apprehended the two suspects, police said.
