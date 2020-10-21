APD: 11-year-old shot; taken to the hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An 11-year-old was shot in a Wednesday afternoon drive-by shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
The shooting happened in the 900 block of Cherry Avenue, around 4 p.m., APD said.
The victim was taken to the hospital after being shot twice in the leg and APD said he is in stable condition.
The suspected vehicle involved in the incident is a black Dodge Charger, with a tint, according to APD. The vehicle was found, but police said the suspects fled the scene.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.