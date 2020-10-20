VLPRA hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Taylor-Cowart Park renovations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at Taylor-Cowart Park.
After 32 years, the park was renovated and rededicated in the memory of Ron Cowart and Travis Taylor.
Kids of all ages will now be able to enjoy the new playground at Taylor-Cowart park.
A drunk driver killed the two young men in a car crash in 1988.
What was previously a vacant lot, a group of people and the boys' families transformed the property into a park. It’s now a place where kids can play and the lives of Travis and Ron will live on.
“Basically, we just spruced it up a little, 32 years later, so their legacy will continue at the Taylor-Cowart park for many more generations to come and that’s the goal. Making our parks better for the community and citizens to use. More kids can use it now because there’s two different sizes, but also let those families know that we have not forgotten the memory of their two sons that this park was named after,” said George Page, the executive director for VLPRA.
Page said the playground was outdated and there was no grass, just dirt. Also, when it rained, it would flood. So, they had to elevate it.
Now, there’s grass and the new playground has equipment that meets the standards for those ages 5-12 and 2-5.
Page said the renovations cost about $165,000. Parts of the special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, and VLPRA budget, were combined to fund it.
The team at VLPRA performed all the work.
Page said it was worth it after seeing the victims' families present for the re-dedication.
