VLPRA hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Taylor-Cowart Park renovations

“Basically, we just spruced it up a little, 32 years later, so their legacy will continue at the Taylor-Cowart park for many more generations to come and that’s the goal. Making our parks better for the community and citizens to use. More kids can use it now because there’s two different sizes, but also let those families know that we have not forgotten the memory of their two sons that this park was named after,” said George Page, the executive director for VLPRA.