Thomasville teacher recognized for dedication during challenging times

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A teacher in Thomasville was recognized nationally for her work in the classroom and at home.
A passion for teaching from a young age, Jenny Holt has been using her talents in the classroom for 17 years.
Not only does she care for her students every day, but also her own daughter, Amy, who’s illness has put her in and out of the hospital since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We have one more procedure coming up at the end of this month, and I’m hoping that will kind of be the end too. So, that she can have some relief and not feel like she’s lived her whole summer in the hospital," said Holt.
Working from a much different atmosphere, Holt said her fellow teachers were a constant help during so many changes in her life.
“I have a great team that I work with here at Jerger that really stepped up and helped, and helped me know what was going even from the hospital room. Then it was nice because I could teach from the hospital room," said Holt.
Holt’s dedication to her students during the pandemic, while battling through many changes at home, didn’t go unnoticed.
A student’s mother made sure she was recognized by placing her name in the “Juicy Juice 100% Thankful Teacher Contest,” highlighting her dedication to teaching amid many struggles behind the scenes.
“When they called, all I could do was cry. I’m still in shock, to be honest with you," said Holt.
One of 16 winners, Holt said it’s amazing to know she has so much support and love from the Thomasville and surrounding communities who voted.
Holt received a prize from Juicy Juice, including $10,000.
“It’s really nice to know that I’ll be able to put the majority of it towards Amy’s medical bills. Being a single mom and a teacher and having to go through the unknown for so long has been scary enough. It’s really an unbelievable feeling to know that I’ve been recognized nationally over something that I’m going to do regardless because I love doing it," said Holt.
