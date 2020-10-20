QB Jake Garcia withdraws from Valdosta High

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta High School’s quarterback withdrew from the school Tuesday.
Head Coach Rush Propst confirmed to WALB that Jake Garcia withdrew from Valdosta High.
The Valdosta Wildcats must also forfeit the team’s first win against Warner Robins, according to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA).
GHSA upheld its initial ruling of the forfeiture after Valdosta High appealed having to give up the win against the Warner Robins Demons.
The forfeiture came after GHSA deemed Garcia ineligible to play.
This is a developing sports story and we will update as more information becomes available.
