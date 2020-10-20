Putney Park could see improvements soon

“And, we’ll be taking an existing park, which is probably around three-quarters of an acre that we’re in right here and expand that to about a 16-acre park throughout the complex. In that park, we’ll have a new restroom facility, we’ll have almost a quarter of a mile of 10-foot-wide concrete walking trails, we’ll enhance the fishing pond to try to make it look more safe. We’ll have (an) equipment station for exercise, which will be put in here, with a shelter over it, and also playground equipment will be installed here, along with four additional shelters that would really enhance this park," Larry Cook, public works director, said.