Putney Park could see improvements soon

PUTNEY, Ga. (WALB) - Improvements could soon be on the way for Putney Park, after Dougherty County Commissioners gave the okay for the public works department to seek grant funding.
“And, we’ll be taking an existing park, which is probably around three-quarters of an acre that we’re in right here and expand that to about a 16-acre park throughout the complex. In that park, we’ll have a new restroom facility, we’ll have almost a quarter of a mile of 10-foot-wide concrete walking trails, we’ll enhance the fishing pond to try to make it look more safe. We’ll have (an) equipment station for exercise, which will be put in here, with a shelter over it, and also playground equipment will be installed here, along with four additional shelters that would really enhance this park," Larry Cook, public works director, said.
Cook said the Putney community asked for these improvements.
“I think for this area, for the Putney area, it’s going to be a great benefit. We’ve been asked this through some of the neighborhood watch groups to try to enhance this park and this is part of that suggestion. It’s also part of the master plan for the development of Radium Springs, Putney Park and, you know, the Southeast Dougherty area that was presented to the commission, a year or so ago. This is another phase of that," said Cook.
The grant, if the county is approved, will be provided through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and requires a 50 percent local match.
The total grant is $462,000. The county would need to match $231,000.
The department plans to use T-SPLOST money to pay the difference.
“We looked at the overall project, and then we picked out the items that would classify as eligible under T-SPLOST, which is pedestrian traffic, or transportation. And that’s why we’re going to be paying for the entire portion of the trail. And then, along with the trail, you need facilities for people to use such as the restroom. And that’s why we’re going to provide 50 percent of the cost of the restroom, or a portion of the restroom cost, with T-SPLOST dollars," Jeremy Brown, a public works engineer, said.
Cook said that it will take a month or two to finish up the application process.
