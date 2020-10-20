Phoebe unveils new ‘simulation and innovation’ center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new "simulation and innovation” center at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will provide nursing students and new hires with a way to learn more about the field.
The 22,000 square-foot center has a variety of rooms and tools that teach students and new hires the ropes.
Phoebe President and CEO Scott Steiner hopes the new center will help to recruit and retain nurses during this nursing shortage.
“So, these nurses came in, our leadership team here for the simulation center developed an N-step program that was able to help these young nurses to complete those last few months of critical clinical training. In the simulation center, you’re able to pull up 4,000 different simulations from the cloud, including COVID simulations," said Steiner.
Nursing students from across South Georgia, including Andrew College, Albany State, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Georgia Southwestern will use the facility.
