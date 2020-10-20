Pedestrian killed in Worth Co. crash

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a pedestrian versus a vehicle crash in Worth County Tuesday morning, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
GSP said the wreck happened in the 200 block of North County Line Road in Worth County early Tuesday.
Troopers said they received a call just after 7:30 a.m. when Worth County E-911 requested GSP’s assistance.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene but then canceled, GSP reported.
GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to the scene.
WALB is working to confirm the identity of the person killed and the cause of the crash.
