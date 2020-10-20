Loeffler, Warnock, Collins spar in 1st Georgia Senate debate

Georgia generic image (Source: WALB)
By Associated Press | October 20, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 12:20 PM

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins both accused the other of lying and touted their own conservative credentials in their first debate.

Democrat Raphael Warnock assailed Loeffler for associating herself with a congressional candidate who has embraced baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and made racist remarks.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp after former senator Johnny Isakson stepped down from his seat. (Source: WALB)
Doug Collins is a frontrunner in the Senate race. (Source: WALB)
Raphael Warnock is a frontrunner in the Senate race.
Tense exchanges flew in all directions Monday in the crowded special election for the U.S. Senate seat Loeffler was appointed to 10 months ago.

The candidates sparred over President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response, the Black Lives Matter movement, support for police and economic recovery. Loeffler was appointed to replace retiring Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson.

