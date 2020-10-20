Leesburg woman sentenced on drug charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Leesburg woman was sentenced to prison Monday after she was caught with 200 grams of pure methamphetamine while on probation, according to Charlie Peeler, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Peeler’s office said in a press release that Amanda Smith, 38, of Leesburg, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Co-defendant Daniel Calhoun, 39, of Leesburg, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance and was sentenced to three years of probation on March 11, the release said.
“The consequence for repeat offenders pushing methamphetamine into our communities is federal prison without parole,” said Peeler. “I want to thank the combined efforts of federal and local law enforcement agents for shutting down a known meth dealer pushing poison into Lee County and surrounding communities.”
According to her signed plea agreement, Smith was under surveillance by agents based on information from a confidential informant regarding her activities.
Peeler said Smith was previously convicted of a felony offense in the Superior Court of Lee County and was on probation.
Agents conducted a traffic stop in Lee County near New York Road in October 2017 to execute a probation search. The vehicle was driven by Calhoun, the press release states.
According to Peeler’s office, inside the vehicle, agents found approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine. Agents later discovered 137 grams of methamphetamine with a purity of 100 percent at Smith’s home. Agents also found three shotguns, a rifle, $3,000 in cash, plastic bags and a digital scale inside Smith’s residence.
“As with all drug traffickers, this ‘repeat offender’ methamphetamine distributor was driven by greed and power,” said Robert J. Murphy, the special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “As a result of this sentence, she will spend well-deserved time in prison.”
There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
“We work closely with state and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate and arrest dangerous people and put them behind bars so they can no longer be a menace to our community. I appreciate that we work well with these agencies. Together, we can accomplish more to protect the hardworking citizens of Lee County,” said Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.