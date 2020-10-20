Escaped Sumter Co. inmate caught

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An inmate that escaped from the Sumter County Jail has been caught, according to the sheriff’s office.
Charlie Lester was apprehended on Oglethorpe Avenue and Mayo Street, on the north side of Americus. He was caught around 5:15 p.m. inside an abandoned house, the sheriff’s office reported.
The sheriff’s office said Lester escaped on Sunday. He was being held on rape, sodomy, aggravated sodomy, enticing a child for indecent purposes and other sex offenses.
Deputies were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Americus Police Department.
“The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone for their assistance with this incident,” the agency said in a release.
WALB is working to learn more about Lester’s apprehension.
