EDC selects new leader

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany-Dougherty County Economic Development Commission (EDC) announced Monday that Jana Wadkins Dyke, a South Georgia native, is the sole finalist to lead the public-private partnership as president and chief executive officer.
The EDC board is expected to vote on Dyke’s appointment in early November. For public authorities with a majority of funding from taxpayer dollars, Georgia law requires a 14-day waiting period between naming a finalist and voting to employ the professional.
Matt Reed, a former board member of the EDC and Owner of Georgia CEO, has been serving as interim president for the past several months.
Since 2017, Dyke has been leading economic development initiatives for the Waycross-Ware County Development Authority. Prior to her current position, she served as director of Mainstreet and Downtown Development in Sylvester; a realtor for Real Living Realty Advisors in Valdosta; and various roles with the Walton County Chamber of Commerce and Destin Chamber of Commerce, both in Florida.
She started her career in economic development over twenty years ago as vice president of the Lee County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority in Leesburg. Jana Dyke Albany-Dougherty EDC Names Jana Wadkins Dyke Page Two October 18, 2020 “South Georgia is home for me,” Dyke said. “I grew up going to school in Lee County and working in this region. Now I want to play a role in sustaining the jobs that are already here as well as be a part of the team that builds a foundation for attracting new investments. The opportunity to lead the organization that serves as the key point of contact for economic development in Albany and Dougherty County is an exciting challenge I look forward to.”
Dyke is a graduate of Columbia Southern University with a Bachelor of Administration and Management degree. She currently serves as Georgia state director for the Southern Economic Development Council, the oldest and largest regional economic development association for professionals in North America. Dyke is also a member of the Georgia Economic Developers Association, Leadership Georgia Class of 2020, Georgia Chamber of Commerce Rural Prosperity Steering Committee, board of directors of the Waycross-Ware County Chamber of Commerce, graduate of Leadership Waycross, graduate of The Georgia Academy for Economic Development, and member of the Waycross Rotary Club and Exchange Club of Waycross.
Dyke and her husband William, also an Albany native, have two sons. Harrison is a sophomore and Tucker a sixth grader. Dyke’s anticipated first day at the EDC is December 1st.
The EDC is designed to foster new investment and job creation through the recruitment, retention, and expansion of industry in Albany and Dougherty County. The new professional will be held accountable to the board of directors. The EDC is funded by the City of Albany, Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The twelve-member board is appointed by the funding partners for staggered terms.
