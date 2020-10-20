EDC selects new leader

She started her career in economic development over twenty years ago as vice president of the Lee County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority in Leesburg. Jana Dyke Albany-Dougherty EDC Names Jana Wadkins Dyke Page Two October 18, 2020 “South Georgia is home for me,” Dyke said. “I grew up going to school in Lee County and working in this region. Now I want to play a role in sustaining the jobs that are already here as well as be a part of the team that builds a foundation for attracting new investments. The opportunity to lead the organization that serves as the key point of contact for economic development in Albany and Dougherty County is an exciting challenge I look forward to.”