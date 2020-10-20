COVID-19 infections rising in Georgia since recent lows

ATLANTA (AP) - The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Georgia, although infections in the state are not climbing as fast as those nationwide.
The daily average of infections is more than 10% below the recent low on Oct. 8, and the average number of people in the hospital with the illness has been rising for a week.
The number of counties where the state said COVID-19 may be spreading the fastest rose from 43 last week to 56 this week.
Georgia has recorded more than 340,000 confirmed virus cases since March. As of Monday, the state had confirmed 7,657 COVID-19 deaths.
