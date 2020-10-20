Boys & Girls Club gets yearly donation from Grady Co. commissioners

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Commissioners presented the Boys and Girls Club with a donation for their SMART Moves Program.
“Statistics say it cost about $98,000 a year to put a child through the juvenile justice system,” Stephen Francis, club director, said.
SMART Moves costs about $500 a year to put children through the program, according to Francis, who added this 12-month program is for youth, ages 6-15.
It focuses on education and prevention of drug, alcohol and premature sexual activity, as well as helping them identify and overcome obstacles.
The community and the Grady County Board of Commissioners back the SMART Moves program each year.
Recently, county commissioners donated $20,000.
“A lot of the kids have a lot of obstacles in their life. In the SMART Moves program, because of the decisions that they make, they’re able to focus on finishing High School. You see the desire of kids that actually want to finish High School, that actually want to finish college," said Francis.
“We need more of this in Grady County," said LaFaye Copeland, a founding member of this Boys and Girls Club and chairwoman on the Board of Commissioners.
She said this organization and the programs are essential for Grady County youth.
“When you can take that money and put it into a Boys and Girls Club to prevent them from having these issues, so they won’t go to jail. So, it’s helping," said Copeland.
Their location is named after the late, great Jackie Robinson.
Francis said this has an impact on the children pushing themselves to be just as successful.
You can see the fruit of their labor when students go on to make the right decisions.
“We actually had a kid that went through the whole SMART Moves program. He did graduate high school, and he’s at Albany State now. He is a reality of what we speak about. The kids say ‘okay, he’s not just talking, he’s really there. I know him, he came up through here, so I want to be like him,’” said Francis.
