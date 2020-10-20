APD: 1 killed in West Gordon accident

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon at an intersection of West Gordon and South Westover. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | October 20, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 3:30 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic fatality happened on West Gordon Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Albany Police Department’s (APD) Facebook page.

A van hit a power pole and power in the 2600 block of West Gordon Avenue was affected, the post stated.

That accident resulted in the fatality, according to the Facebook post.

An APD officer at the scene told WALB that all roads are cleared and there are no more traffic detours.

WALB is working to learn more.

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

