Albany Exchange Club to host yard sale, donate the profits

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Exchange Club had to get creative to raise money for area charities.
Because of COVID-19, the group couldn’t host its annual fair this year.
To make up for this year’s loss in revenue, the group decided to host a yard sale.
All of the items were donated.
“We’re going through pricing everything, sorting everything so we can try to get it, you know, all the glassware in one area, all your books in another area. And constantly, I mean, I’ve been here for a little over an hour this morning and three truckloads of stuff have come in. So, we’re still taking, so if you’ve got something you’d love to donate to us, we’re still taking all the way up to the sale. And what does not sell, we may end up having a second-yard sale,” Ralph Paustian, fair board vice president, said.
A large portion of profits from the sale will go to charities that help to prevent and address child abuse.
The rest will go to other worthy causes.
The sale starts Friday, 1-6 p.m. It continues Saturday at 9 a.m. until they decide to stop.
