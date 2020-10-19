2 Valdosta men arrested after traffic accident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday afternoon, patrol officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road after getting a 911 call about a vehicle accident. While investigating, officers were told that Tobias Ryan, 23, who was driving one of the vehicles, went to his vehicle several times, removing items and placing them in a vehicle parked nearby.
Officers then observed Ryan take an item from his vehicle and place it in the same vehicle as the witness had described, according to VPD. Officers approached the vehicle while Ryan was leaning inside of it speaking with a man, later identified as Jalen Lewis, 23. Officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana emanating from inside, according to VPD.
Both Ryan and Lewis were detained, and the vehicle was searched. During the search, 1,817.25 grams of marijuana was found, along with a handgun and three different scales commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $36,345, according to VPD.
Both Lewis and Ryan were taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following felony charges:
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Possession of drugs within 1,000 feet of a school zone
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
“These officers did a fantastic job investigating this case, which prevented these drugs from being put on the streets of Valdosta," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
