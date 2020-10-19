Phoebe to launch and finish new projects and improvements

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Phoebe Putney Health System plans to roll out new options for health care in the Albany area.
During Monday’s Dougherty County Commission meeting, Scott Steiner, the president and CEO of Phoebe, announced that the healthcare system plans to renovate Phoebe East to better meet residents' needs based on over 600 survey responses.
“Undoubtedly, they talked about, how do I better control my hypertension, my diabetes, I’m worried about my weight, obesity, food deserts and eating right. They’re all tied together,” said Steiner.
Steiner said that the renovations will go beyond the physical components of the current clinic.
“It’s just not putting new paint, new floors down in this facility. It’s really about recreating how we deliver care to East Albany and we’re going to do that collectively with that community,” explained Steiner.
Phoebe leaders will also cut the ribbon on the “Lighthouse” soon, a place where cancer patients can stay while they receive treatments at Phoebe.
