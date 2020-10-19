New Brooks Co. ag extension building coming in 2021

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Brooks County held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new ag extension building in Quitman.
James Maxwell, Brooks County’s board of commissioners chairman, said the building that is there now is very old and over the years, they’ve had to do several repairs.
Maxwell said it was time for a new one.
The new state of the art building will house different offices.
Residents will also be able to use it and host community events in the new auditorium.
“We are making history here in Brooks County, it’s been a long time coming. I’ve been part of the Brooks County board of commissioners, in January, it’ll be 28 years. And for 28 years, we been trying to build a new ag building," said Maxwell.
The plan is to construct the new building in front of the old one, so it can still be used during construction.
Once the new one is completed, the old one will be demolished.
Construction is set to be done by June 2021.
