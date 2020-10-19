Mary Turner lynching marker temporarily replaced

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Following a recent vandalism attack, the Mary Turner lynching marker has been temporarily replaced.
“In an effort to counter vandals' attempts to once again erase the memory of Mrs. Turner, and other lynching victims, the new marker will serve as a place holder until further plans are finalized,” a representative with the Mary Turner Project said.
The replacement marker is a steel cross, approximately 7 feet in height and 2.5 feet wide. The cross also has Turner’s name and the date of her death etched into the steel.
