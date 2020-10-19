Man arrested for molestation in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - On Oct. 7, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit arrested a 35-year-old man on multiple sex-related charges.
Avner Aguilar Mazariegos was charged with three counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sodomy, one count of rape and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation found more than one victim, and that crimes have occurred in at least two counties.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone has any additional information about Mazariegos to contact the sheriff’s office special victim’s unit.
If additional crimes need to be reported, the sheriff’s office also asks that those be reported to the agency in that corresponding jurisdiction.
Mazariegos is currently being held in Lee County Jail without bond.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.