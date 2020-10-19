Humane Society to host first “Mutt Strut 5K Dog Walk”

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society unveils a new fundraiser for 2020 with the “Mutt Strut 5K Charity Dog Walk" this weekend.
Board Member Lindy Dewert said the walk was started due to the possible impacts of COVID-19, and this 5K is a bit different since they’re having to stagger participants' start times for safety precautions.
The city has allowed them 50 participants, starting at different times.
Dewert said you don’t have to have a dog to walk, and they’ll have some shelter dogs out there as well.
“We’re just trying to be extra prepared for any kind of extra volume we may experience. People will maybe have to start making the hard decisions about whether they can keep their pets. We just want to be prepared for a possible influx. We’re just really excited about it. Having the opportunity to do something like this. You know, I think the community is ready to get out and start to participate in things, but we want to make it as safe as possible," said Dewert.
You have until Friday to register. CLICK HERE for info... You can call (229) 228-0613.
The walk will start at Thomas University on Millpond Road between 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.
With the registration comes a bandana and a T-shirt.
