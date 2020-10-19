Humane Society to host first “Mutt Strut 5K Dog Walk”

“We’re just trying to be extra prepared for any kind of extra volume we may experience. People will maybe have to start making the hard decisions about whether they can keep their pets. We just want to be prepared for a possible influx. We’re just really excited about it. Having the opportunity to do something like this. You know, I think the community is ready to get out and start to participate in things, but we want to make it as safe as possible," said Dewert.