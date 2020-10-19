Health district: Colquitt Co. Schools seeing rise in student COVID-19 cases

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School System has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to the Southwest Public Health District.
The Southwest Health District is encouraging parents to take their children for COVID-19 testing.
“We continue to see that people are not staying home when they’re sick. The list of COVID symptoms includes symptoms that a lot of people consider pretty common," Dr. Charles Ruis, district health director, said. .
A cough, runny nose and sore throat can be symptoms of another illness, or it could be COVID-19.
Ruis said regardless of what you think it may be, consulting with a physician first is best.
The director when looking at the health of a community, they look at how many new cases there are within the last 14 days.
“Per 100,000, that’s 319. That’s one of the worst in our health district," Ruis said of Colquitt County.
He said right now, every county surrounding Colquitt has a better number.
That number is not specific to students in the school system, but Ruis said a fairly high number of children have tested positive in the last few weeks.
While it may be more difficult now that some students are in school, Ruis said there are ways to prevent it from happening further, like washing hands, social distancing, and wearing masks, but also monitoring any COVID-19 symptoms.
“We’re not saying that following the rules will eliminate all cases, but more strictly adhering to the rules is likely to show significant improvement. If we can keep sick people at home, and we can keep the exposed people at home, then the virus will have no place to go. You have to kind of create dead ends," Ruis said.
The next free testing dates at the Colquitt County Health Department will be Oct. 20, 22-23.
Ruis is also encourages people to get their flu shot now to free up the resources for a possible COVID vaccine later on.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.