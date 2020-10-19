2 eighth graders sprint to Valdosta Middle cross country team’s top spots

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Valdosta Middle School’s Cross Country Team runners broke records this season.
Valdosta Middle School eighth graders Katya Jackson and Fletcher Adams were the cross country team’s top runners this year.
At Alligator Lake, a 3K course, Jackson ran a 16:35 and Adams ran a 15:41. Jackson scored a personal record at the 19th Annual Tift Invitational with a time of 14:56, while Adams received a time of 14:46.
It has definitely been an eventful cross country season for them.
