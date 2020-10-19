Dougherty Co. leaders get involved after complaints arise regarding Black Voters Matter group

“Somebody said, I think it was you Amna, that I gave y’all permission to go beyond the 150-foot boundary. That is absolutely not true. That is not true and please do not misrepresent me, OK? And I want everyone to know, if you violate the boundaries, if you violate the rules, then I have asked (or I will be asking) the sheriff, (I have already asked the chief deputy) to take action," said McCoy.