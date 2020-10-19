Albany police chief hosts event for families impacted by violent crimes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley gave those who lost loved ones to violent crimes a chance to speak their minds during a “Chat with the Chief” forum Monday evening.
It was an opportunity for Persley and loved ones impacted by violent crimes to meet again and have a more private conversation to help heal and move forward.
“But this is also an opportunity for us to hear from them, even afterward, and even if it’s been a few years. It’s still just an opportunity to hear from them, what they’ve experienced, how life has been since then. And even, they may present us with some ideas and suggestions,” said Persley.
The event was held at the Greenbriar Church on Gillionville Road.
Chief Persley said around 20 families were invited to the event. He said they tried to reach family members that were impacted by violent crimes dating all the way back to 2015.
Persley said this is an opportunity for family members to speak their minds and for police officer to meet with them again.
“To let them know we haven’t forgotten about you,” said Persley.
If you lost a loved one to a violent crime that happened in Albany and couldn’t make it Monday night, more opportunities will be coming.
Chief Persley said he plans to hold events like this quarterly. He hopes to host the next “Chat with the Chief” meeting in January.
“I just want to hear from them," said Persley.
